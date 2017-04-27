Hearst, Dish Reach Retrans Agreement

Hearst said Wednesday it had struck a retrans deal with Dish.

The impasse dated from March 3, when Hearst signals went dark on Dish in 26 markets in 30 states.

Hearst and satellite operator DirecTV reached a retrans deal in January following a similar, week-long, blackout, also in 26 Hearst markets.

"We are grateful to once again have Hearst Television stations providing Dish customers the quality local and national programming which we invest so heavily to offer our local communities," said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb in a statement. "We are thankful to Dish subscribers and to our supportive advertisers for their extraordinary patience during this prolonged process."

Dish confirmed the multi-year agreement. Terms were not disclosed.