HBO to Air ‘Game of Thrones’ Documentary After Series Finale

HBO will air the documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch May 26, one week after Game of Thrones ends. Jeanie Finlay directs the film, which “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland.”

HBO promises not so much a “making of” documentary but a funny and heartbreaking story about creating the Game of Thrones world, then saying good-bye to it.

Finlay’s credits include the documentaries Seahorse, Orion: The Man Who Would Be King and Pantomime.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season April 14. Six episodes remain.

The Last Watch “is an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers,” said HBO.

Glimmer Films is producing. Executive producers are David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Bernadette Caulfield.