HBO Premieres ‘Deadwood’ Film May 31

HBO will debut the original movie Deadwood Friday, May 31. The film is based on the HBO series of that name that premiered in 2004. In HBO’s words, “The indelible characters of the show are reunited after a decade to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds reopened as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought.”

The cast includes Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, Molly Parker, Paula Malcomson, John Hawkes, Anna Gunn, Dayton Callie, Brad Dourif, Robin Weigert, William Sanderson, Kim Dickens and Gerald McRaney. Jade Pettyjohn joins the cast for the movie.

The Deadwood series lasted three seasons and totaled 36 episodes. It was nominated for 28 Primetime Emmy Awards and won eight.

It is executive produced by David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Daniel Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant. Milch is writing the project.