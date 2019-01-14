HBO: 'Game of Thrones' Return is Coming April 14

HBO announced that the much-anticipated return of its award-winning series Game of Thrones has been scheduled for April 14.

The six-episode eighth season will be the show’s finale.

HBO also released a new teaser for the series Sunday called Crypts of Winterfell. The teaser includes an original score by Ramin Djawadi, who won an Emmy for the season seven finale.

Game of Thrones is a fantasy drama created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss based on novels by George R. R. Martin. In the series several families from different kingdoms scheme to sit on the Iron Throne and features sex, violence, dragons and other magical creatures.

HBO has been developing a number of spinoffs and prequels to succeed Game of Thrones when it goes off the air.