HBO Renews ‘Togetherness’

HBO has renewed freshman comedy series Togetherness for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

Created, executive produced and directed by Jay and Mark Duplass, Togetherness premiered Jan. 11 and is three episodes in to an eight-episode first season. The order for a second season follows renewals by HBO of comedies Doll & Em in December and Girls in January.

Togetherness stars Mark Duplass, Melanie Lynskey, Amanda Peet and Steve Zissis, all living under one roof in Los Angeles. The second season is scheduled to premiere in 2016.