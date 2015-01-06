HBO Renews 'Girls'
HBO has renewed comedy series Girls.
The order for a fifth season comes six days prior to the show's season four premiere Jan. 11.
Girls is nominated for best comedy series at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. The series received two nominations at the 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards—for creator and star Lena Dunham in the best actress in a comedy category and for co-star Adam Driver as best supporting actor in a comedy.
