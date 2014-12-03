HBO Orders Second Season of ‘Doll & Em’

HBO announced Wednesday it has renewed comedy Doll & Em for a second season. The six-episode season is in production in New York and stars real-life best friends Emily Mortimer (The Newroom) and Dolly Wells.

The season will feature guest stars Ewan McGregor, Olivia Wilde, Evan Rachel Wood and Mikhail Baryshnikov, and follow the two main characters as they write an off-Broadway play.

Azazel Jacobs returns as director with Alessandro Nivola and Kevin Comer producing under Novla and Mortimer’s King Bee label.

Andrew Eaton and Lucy Lumsden will serve as executive producers. The series is a production from U.K. broadcaster BSkyB and will premiere in the U.K. on Sky Living.