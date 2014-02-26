HBO Renews 'Looking'

HBO has renewed comedy Looking, the network confirmed Wednesday.

The series, about three gay male friends, will resume production in San Francisco later this year. No premiere date was announced. As part of the renewal, three actors — Lauren Weedman, Raúl Castillo and Russell Tovey — have been promoted to series regulars.

Looking is executive produced by Andrew Haigh, Michael Lannan and Sarah Conden.

The renewal follows recent comedy orders at HBO for new series The Brink and a second season of Getting On.