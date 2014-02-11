HBO Orders Tim Robbins' Comedy Series 'The Brink'

HBO has given a series order to half-hour dark comedy The Brink. Production on the series will begin later this year.

The Brink is written by Roberto and Kim Benabib and executive produced by Roberto, Jerry Weintraub, and Jay Roach. Kim Benabib and Susie Ekins serve as co-executive producers. Roach directed the pilot.

The series, starring Jack Black, Tim Robbins, and Pablo Schreiber, is a dark comedy about a geopolitical crisis and how it affects three men. No premiere date was announced.