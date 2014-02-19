HBO Renews 'Getting On'

HBO has ordered a second season of Getting On. The comedy, written and executive produced by Big Love creators Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, finished its first six-episode season Dec. 29.

Adapted from the British series of the same name, Getting On focuses on staffers working in the female geriatric wing of a California hospital. Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner also serve as executive producers, along with Geoff Atkinson, Jo Brand, Joanna Scanlon and Vicki Pepperdine.

HBO announced last month that it would not be bringing back two other freshman comedies, Family Tree and Hello Ladies.