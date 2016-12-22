HBO Preps ‘Game of Thrones’ Marathon

Series marathons are popular around this time of year, and HBO is getting in on the holiday fun with a Game of Thrones marathon on HBO2. Season one, episode one starts Dec. 26 at noon, followed by the rest of the premiere season’s nine episodes.

Each day means a new season of Thrones, before season six airs on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Game of Thrones, which hatched out of the book series by George R. R. Martin, is one of the most decorated series on television. It took home the outstanding drama Emmy the last two years, among many other awards.

Syfy debuts its Twilight Zone marathon on New Year’s Eve, while on the film front, Esquire Network launches a Pierce Brosnan-focused James Bond marathon Jan. 2.

Last month, cable channel Up launched a marathon involving all 153 Gilmore Girls episodes in advance of the show’s reboot on Netflix.