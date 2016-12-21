Esquire Slating James Bond Marathon

Syfy may be reprising its otherworldly Twilight Zone marathon, but at Esquire Network, this world is not enough either.

The network is ringing in the New Year—OK a day after—with a James Bond marathon.

The network will air four Pierce Brosnan-starring takes on the iconic secret agent—GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day—on Jan. 2 (7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

Many businesses and government agencies are giving employees Jan. 2 off since New Year's Day is Sunday, so there could be some morning after the morning after eyeballs.