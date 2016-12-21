Your Next Stop… Syfy

Syfy will once again ring in the New Year with a Twilight Zone marathon but with, appropriately, a new twist.

The cable network will allow viewers to program primetime Sunday, Jan. 1 (from 8 p.m. to 11. p.m.), by picking between two shows each half-hour.

There will be a 15-minute voting window before each of the episodes is to air (starting at 7:45 p.m.) during which fans can tweet the hashtag of their choice to @Syfy.

Spoiler alert: For those who like to be surprised by the lineup and just happen upon a favorite episode between cleaning up the confetti and cooking up the black-eyed peas, whatever you do, don't click here, where you can find the lineup and times of the episodes—and descriptions that will tip fans off immediately. The marathon will stretch from Saturday, Dec. 31, at 6 a.m. to Monday, Jan. 2, at 4 a.m.

Syfy is in its 22nd year of the marathon, which a spokesperson said continues to perform well for the network.