HBO, Netflix With Two Best Drama Golden Globe Noms

The Golden Globes nominations are out, and HBO and Netflix are dominating the drama category, while Amazon is strong in the comedy department.

Best drama is between Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, HBO’s Game of Thrones and Westworld, and NBC’s This Is Us.

Best comedy is between FX’s Atlanta, ABC’s black-ish, Amazon’s Mozart in the Jungle and Transparent and HBO’s Veep.

The Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are given out at the Beverly Hilton Jan. 8. Jimmy Fallon hosts.

HFPA gives out Globes in 25 categories representing film and television. HBO led with 14 nominations, followed by FX at 9 and ABC, Amazon, AMC and Netflix at 5.

Best actress in a comedy is between Rachel Bloom of The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Julia Louis-Dreyfus of Veep, Sarah Jessica Parker of HBO’s Divorce, Issa Rae of HBO’s Insecure, Gina Rodriguez of CW’s Jane the Virgin and Tracy Ellis Ross of ABC’s black-ish.

Best actress in a drama features Caitriona Balfe of Starz’s Outlander, Claire Foy of The Crown, Keri Russell of FX’s The Americans, Winona Ryder from Stranger Things and Evan Rachel Wood of Westworld.

Best actor in a comedy is between Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Gael Garcia Bernal of Mozart in the Jungle, Donald Glover of Atlanta, Nick Nolte of Epix’s Graves and Jeffrey Tambor of Transparent.

Best drama actor features Rami Malek of Mr. Robot, Bob Odenkirk of Better Call Saul, Matthew Rhys of The Americans, Liev Schrieber of Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Billy Bob Thornton of Amazon’s Goliath.

Nominees for best actor in a limited series are Riz Ahmed and John Turturro from HBO’s The Night Of, Bryan Cranston from HBO’s All the Way, Tom Hiddleston from The Night Manager on AMC, and Courtney B. Vance from FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson.

Best supporting actor in a TV movie or miniseries features Sterling K. Brown and John Travolta of The People v. O.J. Simpson, Hugh Laurie of The Night Manager, John Lithgow of The Crown and Christian Slater of USA’s Mr. Robot.

Best limited series or TV movie includes ABC’s American Crime, Starz’s The Dresser, AMC’s The Night Manager, HBO’s The Night Of and FX’s The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Best supporting actress involves Olivia Colman of Night Manager, Lena Headey of Game of Thrones, Mandy Moore and and Chrissy Metz of This Is Us and Thandie Newton of Westworld.

Best actress in a limited series has Felicity Huffman of American Crime, Riley Keough of Starz’s The Girlfriend Experience, Sarah Paulson of The People v. O.J., Charlotte Rampling of London Spy and Kerry Washington of Confirmation.