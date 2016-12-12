FX, HBO Dominate Critics' Choice Awards

FX and HBO were the big winners at Sunday night’s 22nd annual Critics' Choice Awards, according to The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA).

Led by a TV series-high four awards for its limited series The People V. O.J. Simpson, FX topped all television and streaming services with six Critics' Choice Awards wins, followed by HBO with four wins—two for its freshman drama series Westworld, as well as a Best Comedy Series award for Silicon Valley and Best Drama Series honor for Game Of Thrones.

Netflix, ABC, CNN, AMC, and NBC also won multiple awards during the ceremony, which aired live on A&E and was hosted by comedian T.J. Miller.

