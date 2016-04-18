Golden Globes Set for Jan. 8

The 74th annual Golden Globes Awards goes down Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton, airing on NBC live 5-8 p.m. PT. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and dick clark productions (dcp) present the shindig.

NBC’s telecast of the Golden Globes this past January did a 5.5 in viewers 18-49, per the Nielsen overnights, with 18.5 million total viewers. The 18-49 rating was down 5% from last year.

Ricky Gervais hosted, and USA Network was a big winner on the night, with Mr. Robot scoring for best drama, and Christian Slater taking best supporting actor in a drama for his role in that series.

Amazon too won a pair, with Mozart in the Jungle winning best comedy and its star, Gael Garcia Bernal, for best actor in a comedy.

Frontier drama The Revenant racked up a bunch of movie prizes at this year's Globes.