HBO Max Shares Revealing Trailer for ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’
Peter Billingsley’s Ralphie is all grown up
HBO Max shared a new trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas, sequel to the popular movie from 1983. An initial trailer, offered up two weeks ago, showed clips from the original movie, and a fleeting shot of adult Peter Billingsley’s face, and his trademark spectacles. The new trailer, at two minutes long, offers clips from the new movie, including Ralphie, Flick and Schwartz as adults, and Flick triple-dog-daring Schwartz to embark on a precipitous sled venture.
Billingsley played Ralphie in the original. In the new movie, he returns to his old house on Cleveland Street to give his kids a memorable Christmas. In the process, he learns to appreciate the efforts his gruff old man went through to make Christmas shine every year.
A Christmas Story Christmas is on HBO Max November 17. Clay Kaytis directs and Nick Schenk wrote the screenplay.
Erinn Hayes plays Sandy Parker, Zack Ward is Scut Farkus, Scott Schwartz is Flick and R.D. Robb is Schwartz.
Bob Clark directed the original film, based on Jean Shepherd's books. It depicts a boy named Ralphie who desperately wants a BB gun for Christmas, though his mother, teacher and others fear he will shoot his eye out. Billingsley was in the cast with Melinda Dillon and Darren McGavin. McGavin died in 2006. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.