HBO Gives ‘The Brink’ a Second Season

HBO has renewed The Brink for a second season.

The Middle East-set comedy, which stars Jack Black and Tim Robbins and airs Sundays at 10:30 p.m., premiered to 1.6 million viewers on June 21. The most recent episode, on July 19, drew 1.1 million viewers and a 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

The show’s renewal comes a week and a half after Ballers, the higher-rated freshman comedy that airs before The Brink at 10 p.m., was renewed for a second season. It also comes two weeks after the death of executive producer Jerry Weintraub.