HBO Picks Up ‘Ballers’ for Second Season

HBO has ordered a second season of Ballers, it was announced Friday.

The comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson, premiered on the premium cabler on June 21.

“The charismatic and hugely talented Dwayne Johnson, along with the rest of the Ballers cast, has truly struck a chord with the HBO audience,” said Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming in a statement. “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response the series has received and look forward to another exciting season.”

According to the network, the first episode has amassed 8.9 million viewers across all of HBO’s platforms as well as 5.6 million views on Johnson’s Facebook page.

Ballers is executive produced by Stephen Levinson, who is also the series creator, Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Peter Berg, Evan Reilly, Rob Weiss, Julian Farino, Denis Biggs.