Haystack News Plans Channels For Tulsa, Pride, Juneteenth in June

Haystack News, the ad supported streaming new service, is planning to create a series of timely hyper-relevant channels marking events in June.

The first channel, available June 1-4, will focus on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

The next channel will mark Pride Month from June 7 to June 30.

Juneteenth, marking the end of slavery in the U.S., will be commemorated from June 15 to June 21.

Haystack News will also have a channel following the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd. The channel will run from June 23 to June 26.

“Dedicated Haystack News streaming channels are a popular way our users consume news and get multiple perspectives on the Haystack platform,” said Daniel Barreto, co-founder and CEO of Haystack TV. “Our curated channels on trending topics surface high-quality journalism to more of our viewers and allow them a deep-dive experience bringing together news from hundreds of partners.”