Have Marketing Questions? eye square’s New AI Memex Jr has Answers





Berlin-based research company eye square said it launched Memex Jr, a generative artificial intelligence tool designed to explain complex marketing topics and provide insights that can improve advertising performance.

“Memex Jr. explains many of eye square’s advertising insights at a high level, including our unique approach to advertising strategy and the definitions of key terms such as attention, experience and meaning—all in the interest of better understanding the human experience,”

said Michael Schiessl, CEO of eye square.

“Unlike a human manager, our new tool is available 24/7 — beyond time zones, schedules and rest periods. This important step frees up time and

resources for our management, while still delivering precise, reasonable actionable strategies to our customers,” Schiessl said. “I am confident that Memex Jr. will serve as a great tool for customers who want quick answers to overarching advertising and marketing questions, while also supporting our own internal knowledge sharing.”

Memex Jr. was developed using eye Square proprietary knowledge and insights from articles, videos, sound files and other content. Users can ask Memex Jr. questions by voice or via a keyboard. It was customized to assume Schiessl’s persona to ensure that responses are personalized without becoming speculative.

“Memex Jr. perfectly represents our credo of combining science, technology and art,” said Andreas Thoelke, CTO of eye square.

“The new tool is proof of concept for our AI strategy, which foresees the use of AI primarily in knowledge management, data analysis, and finally in semantic eye tracking. The last function is particularly promising as it integrates key areas of semantics and System 0—the intuitive responses to advertising stimuli,” Thoelke said.