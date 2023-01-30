Eye Square Working With ARF To Analyze ‘Meaningful Attention’

Eye Square said it is working with the Advertising Research Foundation to contribute to the measurement of “meaningful attention.”

In partnership with ARF, Eye Square said it intends to i demonstrate the importance of measuring meaningful attention to drive the future of effective advertising

Eye Square, which uses eye tracking for its research said it has become a full member of the ARF.

“For Eye Square, ARF represents a perfect partner as we aim to take a larger role in shaping the overall direction of the advertising industry,” said Ephraim (Jeff) Bander, chief revenue officer at Eye Square. “The members and leaders at ARF share our commitment to innovation and our vision for a future of advertising that goes beyond surface-level measurement to understanding the meaning behind customer attention, intent and actions. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that leads to better advertising outcomes for marketers and consumers alike.”

Eye Square’s Ad2Cart and InContext technologies are deployed worldwide by the leading market research companies. Eye Square’s neurosemiotic model helps marketers go beyond mere perceptions to understand and analyze customer attention on cognitive and intuitive levels.

The company said it is committed to research that finds the meaning and value in consumer attention across channels including Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Amazon. ■