‘Haunted Mansion’ Arrives on Disney Plus Oct. 4

Haunted Mansion, inspired by the beloved attraction at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, will begin streaming on Disney Plus October 4. The movie, directed by Justin Simien, premiered in theaters July 28. The cast includes LaKeith Stanfield, Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Danny DeVito and Rosario Dawson.

Haunted Mansion is the story of a woman and her son who enlist a motley crew of so-called spiritual experts to help them rid their home of supernatural squatters.

Reviews of the film were mostly unkind. “A Disney Ride to Nowhere Fun,” went the headline in The New York Times. “I hope that Disney paid Simien truckloads of money to direct Haunted Mansion,” it continues, “and that he had more fun making it than I had watching it. He keeps things moving along, more or less, and the appealing cast hit their marks, but it’s dispiriting to see him directing what is effectively a feature-length Disney promotion. I hope it’s his last big-studio ad.”

RogerEbert.com called Haunted Mansion “star-studded but shoddy at best.”

The film’s producers are Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, with Nick Reynolds and Tom Peitzman the executive producers.

An earlier Haunted Mansion movie, with Eddie Murphy as the star, came out in 2003.

