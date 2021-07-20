Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Behind the Attraction’ on Disney Plus July 21

Behind the Attraction, a 10-part series offering peeks behind the curtain at rides and destinations at Disney parks around the world, debuts on Disney Plus July 21. Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the upcoming Disney film Jungle Cruise, is an executive producer.

"Explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch," goes the series description. "From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to it's a small world to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it."

Behind the Attraction looks at how the rides came to be and how they’ve been refined and have evolved over the years.

Paget Brewster, star of Criminal Minds, narrates.

Five episodes are available to stream July 21, and five more come later in the year.

Johnson executive produces Behind the Attraction with Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill from Seven Bucks Productions, and Brian Volk-Weiss, Robin Henry and Cisco Henson from The Nacelle Company. Volk-Weiss directs the series.

Jungle Cruise comes out July 30, arriving in theaters and on Disney Plus for $29.99.