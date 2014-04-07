Harvey and Raymond Nab NAB Hall of Fame Honors

STEVE HARVEY

The national radio personality, television host and best-selling author will be inducted into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame during the 2014 NAB Show Radio Luncheon to be held April 8 in Las Vegas. ASCAP will sponsor the event. Harvey joins radio/TV personalities Dave Ramsey, Bob Uecker, Gerry House, Ron Chapman, Vin Scully, Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Larry Lujack, Rick Dees and Dick Purtan among recent honorees in the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Stand-up comedy in the mid-1980s was Harvey’s initial arena. The longtime host of It’s Showtime at the Apollo has gone on to accrue numerous acting, hosting, writing and producing credits for TV and film. He now hosts the top-rated syndicated radio program, The Steve Harvey Morning Show; the syndicated television game show Family Feud; and the television talk show Steve Harvey, which earned him the 2013 People’s Choice Award for “Favorite New Talk Show Host.” In January 2013, Harvey renewed deals for both his daytime television talk show and radio show.

“Steve Harvey entertains people of all ages with his unique and humorous perspective on life,” John David, NAB executive VP of radio, said last December when the honor was announced. “Mr. Harvey’s dedication and talent have earned him great success, and we are thrilled to induct him into NAB’s Broadcasting Hall of Fame.”

Since 2000, The Steve Harvey Morning Show has provided humor, celebrity interviews, news and music to its listeners. The show, which has been syndicated by Premiere Networks since 2005, currently airs on 70 radio stations reaching more than 6 million weekly listeners. It is also available on iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio mobile app, Clear Channel’s all-inone digital radio service.

The Steve Harvey Morning Show is the No. 1 syndicated morning show in America and is tops with African-American listeners. The popular “Strawberry Letter” segment, in which Harvey responds to listeners’ relationship questions, led to his first book, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man, which is an international best seller and was adapted into a hit film by Sony/Screen Gems.

EVERYBODY LOVES RAYMOND

Everybody Love Raymond, the smash CBS sitcom that debuted in 1996 and ran for nine seasons, will be this year’s TV inductee into the NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame at a luncheon April 7. Cast members expected to attend the induction include Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Doris Roberts, Brad Garrett and Monica Horan, along with the show’s creator, Phil Rosenthal.

Previous NAB Broadcasting Hall of Fame television inductees include American Idol, Betty White, Garry Marshall, Meet the Press, Bob Newhart, The Tonight Show, Saturday Night Live, Ted Koppel, M*A*S*H, 60 Minutes, the Today show and Star Trek.

“Everybody Loves Raymond is a great example of high-quality broadcast programming that provides family entertainment, resonates with audiences of all ages, and above all, makes us laugh,” NAB president and CEO Gordon Smith said in January when the honor was announced. “I look forward to meeting the cast members and writers and recognizing the show’s amazing success at this year’s NAB Show.”

Raymond was among the top 10 programs on television beginning with the 2000-01 season. Raymond completed its network run in May 2005 with a series finale that drew more than 32 million viewers. The show has also been a ratings winner in syndication, consistently ranking in the top five titles of all syndicated programming.

Several of the show’s main writers, many of whom are among Hollywood’s comedy elite, will participate in the induction ceremony.

The series follows the relationships between three close-knit generations of the Barone family that happen to live too close for comfort. The main character is sportswriter Ray Barone (Romano), who lives in Long Island, N.Y., with his wife, Debra (Heaton), and their three children. Living just across the street are Ray’s meddling parents, Marie (Roberts) and Frank (Peter Boyle). And constantly moving in and out of his parents’ house is Ray’s older brother, Robert (Garrett).

During its network run, the series received numerous accolades, including multiple Emmy awards, Screen Actors Guild awards and People’s Choice and Golden Globe nominations.

The series was created by Rosenthal and executive produced by Rosenthal, Romano, Stu Smiley and Rory Rosegarten. It was produced by Worldwide Pants and HBO Independent Productions. Raymond is distributed domestically in syndication by CBS Television Distribution and internationally by CBS Studios International.