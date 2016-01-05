'Harry' Sold in More Than 80% of U.S.

NBCUniversal has sold its new daytime variety show, Harry, starring Harry Connick Jr., in more than 80% of the country ahead of its debut next fall, said Sean O’Boyle, executive VP, syndication sales, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution, in a statement.

Fox owned stations in 17 markets – including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago – will serve as Harry’s launch group. Additionally, stations from the Sinclair, Scripps, Media General, Hubbard, Cox, Nexstar, Gray, Bonten, Hearst, Raycom, Dispatch, Quincy and other groups have picked up the show.

Harry is the only national launch slated for next fall, although Tegna is selling T. D. Jakes and several other shows are being tested.

Justin and Eric Stangel will executive produce Harry along with Connick, Jr. and Ann Marie Wilkins. Harry is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution.