Harry Friedman the Showrunner on ‘Capital One College Bowl’

Capital One College Bowl will return for season two on NBC. Brothers Peyton and Cooper Manning host, and Harry Friedman, who oversaw both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune, is the showrunner.

Friedman had retired in 2019 after 25 years on the syndication staples.

Sixteen teams representing the nation’s top universities do battle on the program.

Capital One will award $1 million in scholarships.

Last season, Columbia University beat the University of Southern California for the title.

The “Capital One Two-Minute Drill” will return.

NBC has not announced the premiere date for season two.

From Village Roadshow Television and Universal Television Alternative Studio, the series is an update of the College Bowl program that previously aired on NBC.

Capital One College Bowl is executive produced by brothers Peyton, Cooper and Eli Manning through Omaha Productions, Richard Reid via Richard Reid Productions, Mark Itkin via Tough Lamb Media and Harry Friedman. ■