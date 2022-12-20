Harrison Ford, Jason Segel Team Up on Comedy 'Shrinking'

Harrison Ford and Jason Segel are in the cast of Shrinking on Apple TV Plus, which sees both actors play therapists. There are 10 episodes and the first two are available on Friday, January 27.

The show was created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell and Luke Tennie are also in the cast.

Shrinking follows a grieving therapist (Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making tumultuous changes to people's lives, including his own. Ford plays a therapist as well.

Lawrence co-created Ted Lasso and Goldstein is in the cast.

Segel played Marshall on How I Met Your Mother. He created the AMC show Dispatches From Elsewhere. As a teen, he was on Freaks and Geeks.

Ford told the NY Times playing a therapist (opens in new tab) is a bit of a stretch for him. "I’ve never been to a psychiatrist in my life," he said.

Shrinking is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Bill Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, Goldstein, Neil Goldman, James Ponsoldt, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer are executive producers. ■