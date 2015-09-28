Harris Rejoins 'ET' as Weekend Anchor

Samantha Harris is returning to CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight as co-anchor of Entertainment Tonight Weekend along with Cameron Mathison. Harris also will serve as a correspondent for ET and as a fill-in anchor for Nancy O’Dell.

Harris previously served as an ET correspondent from 2010-12, and joined CTD’s The Insider in December 2008 as a substitute host and correspondent. She also was the co-host of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars from 2006-10.

She’s also been a correspondent with E! News and host of THS Investigates and has appeared as a special correspondent on ABC’s Good Morning America and guest-hosted ABC’s The View. Prior to working on E!, she was weekend co-host for Warner Bros.’ Extra and occasionally anchored the show from Las Vegas.

Harris lives in Los Angeles with her husband, Michael Hess, and their two children.