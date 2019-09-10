Harper Promoted to GM at Cox’s WHBQ-TV, Memphis

Cox Media Group appointed Michelle Harper as VP and general manager of WHBQ-TV, Memphis effective immediately.

Harper had been VP of corporate sales at Cox Media Group, and replaces Susan Connor.

WHBQ is one of the stations being acquired by Apollo Global Management.

“Michelle is a highly-experienced industry leader with a demonstrated history of delivering top results and developing great talent," said Jane Williams, executive VP for Cox Media Group. "Her background and strategic vision make her the perfect fit to lead this station and continue delivering the best news and entertainment in Memphis.”

Harper returned to Cox in 2011 as general sales manager at WSOC-TV, Charlotte. She was promoted to VP of sales for the group in 2015. Before that she held posts at ABC Disney, Sinclair and Capitol.

“I’m honored to be part of the CMG family and continue my career in Memphis. I am excited to lead such a dedicated team that supports each other, while going above and beyond to deliver top-quality journalism and support the community,” said Harper.