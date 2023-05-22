‘Happy Valley’ Final Season on AMC Networks Trio

Season three of British crime drama Happy Valley premieres on Acorn TV, AMC Plus and BBC America May 22. Sally Wainwright is behind the show. It will be the final season.

Sarah Lancashire, James Norton and Rhys Connah are in the cast.

There are six episodes.

The season sees Lancashire’s Sergeant Catherine Cawood discover the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce, played by Norton. Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Connah) has his own ideas about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the never-ending problem of drugs in the valley, Catherine is ready to retire, but has this final case to solve.

Siobhan Finneran plays Catherine’s sister Clare.

Set in West Yorkshire, Happy Valley is a Lookout Point production for the BBC, co-produced with AMC Networks. The series is written and created by Sally Wainwright. She executive produces with Sarah Lancashire, Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, and Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC. BBC Studios owns Lookout Point.

Wainwright created drama Gentleman Jack for HBO.

Acorn TV, AMC Plus and BBC America are part of AMC Networks.