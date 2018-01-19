‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Among Favorites to Win SAG Awards

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale will look for the TV awards hat trick when it competes in the Best Drama category during Sunday night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony.



The series, which won Best Drama awards at the Emmys and the Golden Globe Awards, will look to capture the SAG Award in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category against such formidable competition as Netflix’s The Crown and Stranger Things, HBO’s Game of Thrones and NBC’s This Is Us, according to SAG-AFTRA.



The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss and This Is Us’s Sterling K. Brown will also look to sweep the TV awards season in the Outstanding Female Acor and Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series categories.



The 24th Annual SAG Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS beginning at 8 p.m. (ET)/5 p.m. (PT).