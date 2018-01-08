HBO's 'Big Little Lies' Cleans Up at Golden Globes

Seth Meyers took the stage at the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton, hosting the event and acknowledging that “it’s been years since a white man was this nervous in Hollywood.”

Meyers also mentioned Harvey Weinstein, saying he may be the first person to be booed in the telecast’s In Memoriam segment, 20 years down the road.

Meyers noted how the Globes are given out by the Hollywood Foreign Press, saying how the three words, put together, perfectly antagonize our president. That was a popular joke at the 2017 Golden Globes too.

In the evening’s first award, Nicole Kidman of HBO’s Big Little Lies took best actress in a limited series or TV movie. “Wow—the power of women,” she said after acknowledging the work of females on the series.

“Let’s keep the conversation alive,” Kidman said of the #MeToo movement.



It was the first of four wins on the night related to Big Little Lies.

Carol Burnett got a standing ovation before announcing the winner, along with Jennifer Aniston, of best actress in a musical or comedy, which went to Rachel Brosnahan of Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, about a young housewife in the late ‘50s, having a go at stand-up comedy after her husband leaves her.

Brosnahan described her character as “a bold and brilliant and complicated woman,” but said many other women deserve to have their stories told too.

Best actress in a drama went to Elisabeth Moss of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

“Bruce [Miller] and Warren [Littlefield], you two are the kind of men we need more of in Hollywood,” said Moss of the show’s producers.



Best actor in a drama went to Sterling K. Brown of NBC smash This Is Us, his first win at the Globes. He credited the show’s cast. “We take turns leading and supporting one another,” he said. Brown also thanked creator Dan Fogelman for “writing a role for a black man.”

The Globe for best drama was awarded to Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Bruce Miller cited author Margaret Atwood for being “mother to us all” and credited Hulu and MGM for their bravery in producing the edgy show. The Handmaid's Tale took the best drama Emmy in September.



Best supporting actor in a series went to Alexander Skarsgard of Big Little Lies. He mentioned working with “extraordinarily talented women” on the show, including Nicole Kidman.



Best actress in a supporting role was awarded to Laura Dern of Big Little Lies on HBO, her fourth win. She called creator David E. Kelley “our superhero.” She urged women to continue speaking up in the face of wrongdoing, despite being branded tattletales in another epoch. “Speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture’s new North Star,” said Dern.



Best actor in a limited series was given to Ewan McGregor of FX drama Fargo, the Scotsman’s first win. McGregor singled out creator Noah Hawley “for giving us such amazing writing.”



The award for best comedy went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon, from Amy Sherman Palladino. She thanked her crew for turning “New York into 1958 New York on a daily basis,” and Amazon for support that has been “completely unwavering at all times. We couldn’t have found a better partner. We are never leaving.”

Best actor in a comedy went to Aziz Ansari of Master of None on Netflix, his first win. “It would’ve really sucked to lose two of these in a row,” quipped Ansari. He said he can act on the show only because “everyone else holds me up the whole time.”

Oprah Winfrey was given the Cecil B. deMille Award. In a stirring speech, she saluted the foreign press. “We all know the press is under siege this days,” said Winfrey, speaking of their “insatiable dedication that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and injustice.”

“I value the press more than ever before,” said Winfrey.

She added that “speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have.”

She told all females watching that “a new day is on the horizon.”



Best limited series was grabbed by HBO’s Big Little Lies, closing out a memorable evening for the series. Creator David E. Kelley said, “This one’s been a real joy,” and cited HBO for its “unflinching support.” Kelley credited his cast, including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who he added are “ferocious producers.”

Witherspoon saluted everyone who has spoken up about harassment and abuse. “You are so brave,” she said.