‘Hamilton Sing-Along’ Streams on Disney Plus June 30
Three years after landmark production debuted on streaming platform, Disney offers sing-along version
Disney Plus is premiering a sing-along version of Hamilton Friday, June 30. Hamilton Sing-Along offers viewers lyrics as the songs are performed, karaoke style, so they can sing along at home.
Other Disney Plus sing-along specials include Encanto, Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Moana and Into the Woods.
It was three years ago, on July 3, that Hamilton debuted on Disney Plus. Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, the stage show features Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr and Christopher Jackson as George Washington.
Created by Miranda, Hamilton is inspired by the Ron Chernow biography and covers the life of founding father Alexander Hamilton and his role in the American Revolution.
