Disney+ to Stream 'Hamilton' Movie on July 3

Disney will move its film version of hit Broadway play Hamilton from the theaters to Disney+ in July.

The film, which was slated to debut in theaters in fall 2021, will stream on Disney+ beginning July 3, according to Disney executives. The movie, which was filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June 2016, is produced by Jeffrey Seller and Thomas Kail, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, who earned a Tony Award for his starring role in the play as Alexander Hamilton.

The Hamilton film provides Disney+ with new, high-profile content in the midst of a content production slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Robert A. Iger, Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

Added Lin-Manuel Miranda: “I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house. I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

