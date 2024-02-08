Hallmark Media Renews Ratings Deal With Nielsen

Nielsen and Hallmark Media said they have agreed to a multi-year extension of their agreement, under which Nielsen provides audience measurement and analytics for Hallmark three linear networks and its streaming services.

(Image credit: Hallmark Media)

“Our renewal extends our partnership with Nielsen to continue to utilize their authoritative suite of services to provide analytics and insights for our company,” Hallmark Media’s senior VP of revenue and strategic research, Tom Ziangas, said. “As viewing patterns continue to evolve and fractionalize across the industry, this partnership will allow us to understand the interaction of our widely beloved brand of content across platforms and meet the needs of our advertisers and viewers alike.”

Nielsen, which has long dominated the TV measurement business, is facing challenges from rivals using big data from set-top boxes and smart TVs to measure viewing. Securing a renewal from Hallmark is a sign Nielsen maintains a firm grip on the industry, despite complaints.

Perhaps coincidentally, Nielsen noted that Hallmark Channel was the top-rated entertainment cable network for 2023 and in the fourth quarter of 2023, when advertisers clamor for Hallmark’s holiday-themed programming.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding relationship with Hallmark as their provider of audience measurement, and deliver the data and insights to help power their strategic growth initiatives and showcase their unique value proposition to advertisers,” Nielsen chief revenue officer Amilcar Perez said. “Nielsen is at the forefront of providing the most comprehensive view of consumer behavior across both linear and streaming today.”