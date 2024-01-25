Hallmark Media Names John Matts COO

Hallmark Media said it named John Matts as chief operating officer.

Matts joined Hallmark as CFO in 2022. He will report to Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark Cos.

Hallmark CEO Wonya Lucas stepped down as Hallmark Media’s CEO at the end of 2023.

As COO, Matts will oversee Hallmark media’s commercial operations, including ad sales, distribution, international and streaming.

“Hallmark Media continues to excel in creating compelling content, delivering robust advertising sales, and providing in-demand programming across a wide variety of distribution platforms,” said Perry. “John is an incredibly intelligent, well-respected leader and I’m confident that he will lead the company’s core revenue-generating business segments to continued success.”

Before joining Hallmark, Matts was CFO of NBCUniversal's Golf Channel. He also worked at Viacom Media Networks.