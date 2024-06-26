Hallmark Media Names Anaïs Lempereur CFO
Exec had been with Paramount Global
Hallmark Media said it named Anaïs Lempereur chief financial officer, effective in August.
Lempereur had been VP of finance and CFO for Paramount Global’s Pluto TV. The CFO position at Hallmark Media has been open since John Matts was promoted to COO from CFO in January.
She will report to Jim Shay, executive VP and CFO for parent company Hallmark.
“Anaïs has demonstrated exceptional leadership in building and scaling finance organizations, driving strategic initiatives, and fostering a collaborative approach,” said Shay. “Her commitment to mission-driven business models and leveraging technology to challenge traditional industries aligns perfectly with our brand and objectives.”
Before joining Pluto TV, she was VP of finance at Sweetgreen.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.