Hallmark Channel Acquires ‘Last Man Standing’ Syndication Rights

Hallmark Channel has acquired the off-network rights of comedy Last Man Standing, the network announced Thursday.

The Tim Allen starrer, which follows a patriarch of a family dominated by women, will join Hallmark Channel’s comedy block in January 2016.

“Among the cluttered landscape of more risqué television sitcoms, Last Man Standing, approaches its portrayal of family life with a humor and attitude that is just right for the Hallmark Channel brand, creating the perfect comedy block starting next year,” said Darren Melameth, senior VP of program planning & acquisitions, Crown Media Family Networks.

Entering its fifth season, the ABC sitcom also stars Nancy Travis and Hector Elizondo.