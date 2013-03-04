Hallmark to Air Meredith's 'The Better Show' Next Fall

Meredith's The Better Show will air exclusively on

cable this fall on Hallmark Channel, Meredith and Crown Media Family Networks

said Monday.





Produced by Meredith Video Studios, The Better Show

currently airs weekdays in more than160 markets reaching more than 80% of U.S.

television homes. It's been renewed for a seventh season, which starts next

fall.





Starting in September, The Better Show will air every

weekday on the Hallmark Channel during its daytime programming block, which

also includes Home & Family and Marie. Each episode will air

on the Hallmark Channel a day after it airs in broadcasting syndication. This

agreement with Hallmark marks the first cable network distribution agreement

for Meredith Video Studios.





"This national cable agreement is yet another indicator

that The Better Show is one of the major television syndication success

stories of the last decade. In addition to providing useful, interesting and

exciting content to viewers, this collaboration offers expanded value to

advertisers and product integration partners via the significant national

exposure the Hallmark Channel will bring," said Kieran Clarke, executive VP

of Meredith Video Studios, noting that The Better Show recently aired

its 1200th episode.



The Better Show leverages the expertise of Meredith's expansive

content portfolio, including Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Family

Circle, More and Fitness brands to create a contemporary,

information-based talk show. Better offers a mix of editorial and

branded-entertainment that attracts an audience for beauty, fashion, DIY,

retail, food and packaged goods advertisers. The Better Show also

features celebrity interviews and cooking segments with celebrity chefs. Recent

guests have included Jessica Alba, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria and Rocco

DiSpirito.