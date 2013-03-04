Hallmark to Air Meredith's 'The Better Show' Next Fall
Meredith's The Better Show will air exclusively on
cable this fall on Hallmark Channel, Meredith and Crown Media Family Networks
said Monday.
Produced by Meredith Video Studios, The Better Show
currently airs weekdays in more than160 markets reaching more than 80% of U.S.
television homes. It's been renewed for a seventh season, which starts next
fall.
Starting in September, The Better Show will air every
weekday on the Hallmark Channel during its daytime programming block, which
also includes Home & Family and Marie. Each episode will air
on the Hallmark Channel a day after it airs in broadcasting syndication. This
agreement with Hallmark marks the first cable network distribution agreement
for Meredith Video Studios.
"This national cable agreement is yet another indicator
that The Better Show is one of the major television syndication success
stories of the last decade. In addition to providing useful, interesting and
exciting content to viewers, this collaboration offers expanded value to
advertisers and product integration partners via the significant national
exposure the Hallmark Channel will bring," said Kieran Clarke, executive VP
of Meredith Video Studios, noting that The Better Show recently aired
its 1200th episode.
The Better Show leverages the expertise of Meredith's expansive
content portfolio, including Better Homes and Gardens, Parents, Family
Circle, More and Fitness brands to create a contemporary,
information-based talk show. Better offers a mix of editorial and
branded-entertainment that attracts an audience for beauty, fashion, DIY,
retail, food and packaged goods advertisers. The Better Show also
features celebrity interviews and cooking segments with celebrity chefs. Recent
guests have included Jessica Alba, Kevin Costner, Eva Longoria and Rocco
DiSpirito.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.