‘Hacks’ Co-Creators Sign Overall Deal with Warner Bros. TV Group

Warner Bros. Television Group said it outbid rivals to sign a new overall deal with Hacks co-creators Lucia Aniello and Paul W. Downs and their production company Paulilu Productions.

Aniello and Downs, along with Jen Statsky, created Hacks, a hit comedy for HBO Max that was nominated for 15 Emmy Awards. The series was renewed for a second season.

Terms were not disclosed for the exclusive, multiyear agreement. Warner Bros. TV becomes the home for all new TV ventures by Aniello and Downs, who will be developing original programming for platforms including WarnerMedia’s HBO Max, other streaming services, cable and broadcast networks.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the team at WBTVG, as we have long admired the work they do,” Aniello and Downs said. “Also, we heard they’re giving us the Central Perk set on the lot for our offices…? Very cool.”

Before Hacks, Aniello and Downs wrote, directed and executive produced Comedy Central's Broad City.

Aniello also serves as executive producer on Comedy Central’s series Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens, currently in its second season, and Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club, which has been renewed for a second season.

Downs also co-starred in Netflix’s comedy Like Father, as well as in his own half-hour Netflix special.