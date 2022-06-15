Gwar Gets Close-Up in Shudder Documentary

Shudder has grabbed documentary This is Gwar, a look at the heavy metal band known for its outrageous costumes and wild stage shows. It debuts on Shudder July 21.

Shudder, a streaming service featuring horror, is part of AMC Networks.

"For more than three decades, Gwar has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen,” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler. “But even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat and tears that have made Gwar the true legends they are today."

Gwar hails from Richmond, Virginia.

The documentary includes interviews with band members past and present along with Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry. It also promises never seen footage of frontman Dave Brockie (Oderus Urungus).

The band said in a statement, “Gwar is founded on horror, humor and heavy metal. Of course, we love Shudder! It's our favorite. Every movie is like a home movie for us. Are you kidding me?? Monsters, demons, the undead, dinosaurs? Those are our people! Gwar and Shudder. Two terrifying tastes that taste terrifying together."

This is Gwar is directed by Barber, with producers Tommy Avallone and Josh Goldbloom. Executive producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor. ■