Halloween Season 30 Days Spookier on AMC’s Shudder

Shudder will be showing spooky film including 'May The Devil Take You Too'

If you’re a streaming service focusing on horror, Halloween can’t come soon enough. So AMC Networks’ Shudder will be starting its annual 31-days of Halloween programming a month earlier this year.

Shudder’s “61 Days of Halloween” will feature original and exclusive movie premieres, a new The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs Halloween Special, a collection of Vincent Price films and a third burning of The Ghoul Log.

“We usually call October our ‘Super Bowl month’ but this year we’re starting on Sept. 1, so the 61 Days of Halloween will be our Super Bowl combined with Mardi Gras and Christmas. We start on day one with one of the biggest horror movies of the year, Nicolas Cage in Richard Stanley’s mind-bending Color Out of Space—no less than the best cinematic adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft ever—and roll on through to Halloween with a big premiere every week. And then we’re going to finish October with a surprise that will have horror fans everywhere talking. ” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager.

Among the Shudder programming appearing during Shudder’s “61 Days of Halloween” are Color Out of Space, starring Nicolas Cage and Joely Richardson based on the H.P. Lovecraft short story; Verotika, a trilogy of erotic horror stories from Glenn Danzig; Scare Me, in which Aya Cash, Josh Ruben and Chris Redd tell horror stories that come to life; and season 2 of NOS4A2, which fans can binge.

For the second year in a row, Shudder’s head curator, Samuel Zimmerman, will be offering callers live, personalized picks for what to watch over his Halloween Hotline.