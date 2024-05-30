Guy Ritchie Behind ‘Young Sherlock’ Series on Prime

Young Sherlock, with Guy Ritchie directing and executive producing, is a go at Prime Video. Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Sherlock. Prime Video calls it the “origin story of the world’s most famous detective as he unravels a global conspiracy.”

Inspired by Andrew Lane’s book series Young Sherlock Holmes, there are eight episodes.

Ritchie directed the films Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. His other films include Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and The Covenant.

Matthew Parkhill is writer and showrunner. His TV credits include Deep State and Rogue and his film work includes The Caller and Dot the i.

In the series, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced and raw when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom. He dives into the case, and unravels a global conspiracy.

“This exciting, new chapter about one of the world’s best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking.”

“In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before,” said Ritchie. “We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love."

Executive producers, along with Parkhill, Ritchie and Lane, are Simon Kelton, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Maxwell, Dhana Gilbert, Colin Wilson and Marc Resteghini.

Arthur Conan Doyle hatched Sherlock Holmes back in the late 1800s. The franchise is popular on modern TV. The CW has a Sherlock & Daughter series debuting in the fall, and CBS has one called Watson, based on Holmes’ partner.