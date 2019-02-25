'Deep State' Back on Epix April 28

Espionage drama Deep State is back with a second season on Epix April 28. The cast includes Joe Dempsie, Karima McAdams, Alistair Petrie and Anastasia Griffith.

The new season will delve deeper into the murky and political world of the deep state. “Having failed in the Middle East, those powers are now turning their attention to sub-Saharan Africa and the scramble to plunder its natural resources,” said Epix. “This is the first dirty war over clean energy. The series will also explore the origin stories of some of our favourite characters from season one alongside witnessing the fall of a hero and orchestrating the making of a terrorist in the eyes of the West.”

Walton Goggins is joining the cast as Nathan Miller, ex-CIA operative brought in as a fixer for the deep state.

The deep state, according to Dictionary.com, is “a clandestine network entrenched inside the government, bureaucracy, intelligence agencies and other governmental entities” that controls policy behind the scenes.

Matthew Parkhill is co-creator, executive producer and showrunner. Hilary Bevan Jones is executive producer as well, along with Goggins, Simon Maxwell, Alan Greenspan and Helen Flint with Sara Johnson for Fox Networks Group, Europe & Africa.

Epix said viewers can catch up on season one via streaming service Epix Now.