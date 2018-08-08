Gunpowder & Sky Launching Dustˣ OTT Channel on Roku

Gunpowder & Sky, the studio launched by former MTV exec Van Toffler and backed by Otter Media, is launching Dustˣ, a science fiction channel that will be available on Roku starting Aug. 18.

Dustˣ will feature movies including Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, series such as Mystery Science 3000 and short films.

Gunpowder & Sky launched Dustˣ in 2016 as a sci-fi brand that explores the future of humanity through the lens of science and humanity. In addition to showing content by both established and new talents, Gunpowder & Sky is producing and releasing original feature films and TV series under the Dustˣ label.

“Since Dustˣ’s inception, our mission has been to build a contemporary sci-fi brand," said Floris Bauer, co-founder and president, Gunpowder & Sky. "Today, Dust has a thriving community of more than 2 million fans, showcasing varying content from up-and-coming creators to masters like George Lucas and Robert Zemeckis. We are also producing and releasing original feature films and TV series under the Dustˣ label. Having our own premium channel, and launching Dustˣ, marks a natural and significant next step in the evolution of the brand.”

Dustˣ recently joined with Lionsgate and the directors of the film Kin to create a sci-fi short movie competition called Kin x Dustˣ.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-CSf0yCCWnY[/embed]