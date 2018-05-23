Gunpowder & Sky Music Film to Debut on Sky Arts

Gunpowder & Sky said that Sky Arts has acquired Sounds Like Home, a documentary featuring music from performers from around the world highlighting the refugee crisis for Amnesty International’s Give a Home project.

Gunpowder & Sky is the studio started by former MTV executive Van Toffler that is backed by Otter Media, a joint venture of AT&T and The Chernin Group. Sound like home is Gunpowder & Sky's first international project.

The film covers a one-day event created by Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds that brought together more than 1,000 musicians including Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Hot Chip and Ani DiFranco. Kefaya composed music featured in the film.

“Music is part of Gunpowder & Sky’s DNA. We loved Sofar Sounds and Amnesty International's approach to creating diverse, intimate gigs allowing music fans everywhere to hear from unheard talent and get closer with the people who share a love for music and unique experiences,” said Pasa Mustafa, creative director at Gunpowder & Sky. “We knew we had to jump in on Sounds LIke Home and showcase this unique event that meant so much to the global community and Sky Arts was the best platform to help connect music lovers with this tremendous project.”

The film will be released on Sky Arts on May 28, Amnesty International Day, and June 20, World Refugee Day.

“Sky Arts is delighted to welcome this Amnesty International and Sofar Sounds project, an inspirational program on the power of music connecting refugee voices and international artists from across the world and into your homes,” said Jack Oliver, acquisition manager at Sky Arts

According to Gunpowder & Sky, Sounds Like Home tells the inspirational story of Sofar Sounds’ Give A Home project, which is a global collection of gigs, in association with Amnesty International, designed to throw the spotlight on the ongoing refugee crises around the world.

Sounds Like Home is a 30-minute film highlighting musicians who have found new homes for themselves and for their music in the UK.

“The response to Give a Home was beautiful. We saw thousands come together in unique spaces in nearly 60 countries around the world,” said Tom Lovett, global commercial director of Sofar Sounds. “Performers, hosts and guests were connected through music and had the opportunity learn more about the refugee crisis and the incredible work Amnesty International is doing. Give a Home was an important event — the first of its kind — letting refugees everywhere know they are welcome.”