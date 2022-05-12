GumGum Becomes Member of Global Alliance for Responsible Media

Contextual advertising platform GumGum said it has become a member of the Global Alliance for Responsible Media, an initiative established by the World Federation of Advertisers.

As part of the group, GumGum said it will play a more strategic role in building guidelines designed to build trust and transparency across the advertising industry.

Also: Xandr To Offer GumGum's Verity Contextual Targeting Technology

“It is paramount for the industry at large to have standardized definitions for keeping brands safe without negatively impacting monetization for publishers,” said Phil Schraeder, CEO of GumGum. "We are excited to be joining GARM in a more strategic capacity. We have seen the power and benefits standardization has for all players in the industry. We are excited to partner with GARM to build those standards for brand safety, suitability and now contextual targeting.”

GumGum’s accredited contextual intelligence platform Verity natively implements the GARM: Brand Safety Floor + Suitability Framework into GumGum Threat Categories.

Also: Ad Tech Firm GumGum Gets $75 Million From Goldman Sachs

“As leaders in the online ecosystem, brand advertisers play a pivotal role in key media operations, from media spend strategy, ad placement decisions, and making sure that advertising supports positive content and avoids harmful content,” said Rob Rakowitz, initiative lead, Global Alliance for Responsible Media. “Much of our efforts result in creating standards, transparency and controls for advertisers, agencies, and platforms approaching the challenge - how digital content is categorized - and providing them with controls to include or exclude content in paid media campaigns. We are excited to partner with GumGum in ensuring a safer online environment that builds trust between marketers and consumers.”■