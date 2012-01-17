Guenther Promoted to CTD's Senior VP

Greg Guenther has been promoted to senior vice president, Midwest regional sales manager, at CBS Television Distribution, said Joe DiSalvo, CTD's president of sales.

Guenther has been VP, Midwest regional manager, since 2010, based out of CTD's Chicago office. There, he's responsible for selling to the Midwest's major broadcast groups, including Tribune, Local TV, Weigel, Newport and Barrington Broadcasting. He's been working out of Chicago for ten years, and with CTD for 15.

He started as a runner at CTD's syndicated news magazine Inside Edition, where he worked his way up to coordinating producer. In 2002, he switched to sales. In 2008, he was named central division manager in 2008.

Guenther graduated from Ohio's Marietta College with a bachelor's degree in history.