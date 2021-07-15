GSTV Picks Comscore For Digital Out-Of-Home Viewer Measurement

Comscore announced it made a deal with GSTV to measure viewing of its video network at gas stations.

Comscore will report on digital ad impressions, reach and frequency by market and demo.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Comscore to offer advertisers trusted, third-party reporting on the scope and scale of GSTV's national viewership," said Eric Z. Sherman, executive VP, Insights & Analytics, GSTV. "We share Comscore's commitment to transparent, accountable measurement for video across all platforms, wherever it is viewed."

GSTV and Comscore have already been working together to measure campaign effectiveness by linking GSTV ad exposure to TV tune-in and website visit.

Comscore said its new digital out-of-home measurement is being integrated into its Media Ratings system and can be used as part of its Plan Metric Multi-Platform campaign planning tool.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with GSTV by providing granular insights into consumer behavior at fuel retailers nationwide," said Gary Warech, executive VP, Comscore. "As a recognized leader in DOOH, GSTV's addition to the Comscore family further illustrates our commitment to the industry."